Alone Together: The Melancholy Beauty of Social Isolation

Separation is an Eternal Theme of Popular Song

In the Joy Division song “Isolation,” Ian Curtis is in a world of hurt. He tells his mother he has tried to do his best, yet “I’m ashamed of the things I’ve been put through / I’m ashamed of the person I am.” Then, like a mantra, he chants the song’s title three times.

Isolation and all its siblings — solitude, separation, loneliness — have been lyrical themes throughout popular music for many decades. Lately, as the world quarantines itself, those themes have become more relevant and have hit home, literally, as we endure constant physical distance from the people we love.

But those songs have taken a wide array of approaches in expressing what it’s like to be alone and sequestered from the world, voluntarily or involuntarily.

In Curtis’ case, it’s not abundantly clear whether his isolation is a source of comfort or duress. At the start of the song, he seems overwhelmed with social alienation: “Surrendered to self-preservation / From others who care for themselves.”

In the final verse, however, it feels like he finds it a place of safety or sanctuary — “my one lucky prize.”

It must be noted that Curtis was an epileptic who suffered severe depression and committed suicide at the age of 23, just before the band was to launch its first North American tour, all of which deserves consideration when parsing his thoughts and words. He clearly felt segregated emotionally from the world around him most of the time.

Involuntary confinement is the theme of John Lennon’s “Isolation,” which addresses the prolonged period of exile he and Yoko Ono endured: “We’re afraid of everyone / Afraid of the sun / Isolation.”

Warren Zevon is unambiguous about his feelings on the matter. In “Splendid Isolation,” he embraces his self-imposed reclusiveness, declaring his desires to “live alone in the desert … like Georgia O’Keefe” or like Michael Jackson in Disneyland, which he would share with no one: “Lock the gates, Goofy, take my hand / And lead me through the world of self.”

In “Solitude is Bliss,” Tame Impala is less sardonic about its affection for seclusion. The song is a gleeful celebration of being unencumbered by another’s presence: “Nothing else matters / I don’t care what I miss / Company’s OK / Solitude is bliss.”

Love and its consequences are an eternal source of isolation and loneliness — the grief that accompanies heartache or unrequited feelings can feel incarcerating as we process sorrow, alone, while life just keeps on going on around us.

Hank Williams’ “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” is among the best and best-known heartbreak songs, but hundreds of other hit songs have tapped into the theme: Eric Carmen’s “All By Myself”; Gilbert O’Sullivan’s “Alone Again (Naturally)”; The Third Degrees’ “When Will I See You Again.”

The Police took a couple of swings at it in “So Lonely,” then “Bed’s Too Big Without You.” In “4 Seasons of Loneliness,” Boyz II Men declare: “Life’s empty without you / By my side / My heart belongs to you / No matter what I try.”

Carole King laments separation in “So Far Away”: “Doesn’t anybody stay in one place anymore? / It would be so fine to see your face at my door.”

Drive-By Truckers curse, literally and figuratively, love and loneliness in “Goddamn Lonely Love”:

"And I could find another dream,

One that keeps me warm and clean

But I ain't dreamin' anymore, girl, I'm waking up

So I'll take two of what you're having and I'll take everything you got

To kill this goddamn lonely, goddamn lonely love"

In Wilco’s “How To Fight Loneliness,” Jeff Tweedy’s advice for fighting emotional isolation is to go out into the world bearing a defiant (or phony) front: “Shine your teeth to meaningless / And sharpen them with lies,” then “Just smile all the time.”

Smokey Robinson took a less-cryptic spin on that theme in “Tracks of My Tears,” in which the singer masquerades pain with cosmetic laughter and fake optimism: “My smile is my makeup / I wear since my breakup with you.”

Like this stay-home quarantine we are in, the most grueling part of heartbreak and its emotional confinement is the waiting for a resolution when there is no explicit end in sight.

In Led Zeppelin’s “Tea for One,” the singer rues the end of a relationship and decries the ensuing passage of time: “A minute feels like a lifetime / Baby when I feel this way.”

In “Speed of the Sound of Loneliness,” the late John Prine chastises an elusive, footloose lover and the hopelessness he feels:

"Well I got a heart that burns with a fever

And I got a worried and a jealous mind

How can a love that'll last forever

Get left so far behind"

But love can also inspire the kind of isolation or solitude that people dream of: a relationship that separates itself from all others, that becomes an exclusive and permanent dwelling for two.

In one of his first (and rare) love songs, Talking Heads’ “This Must Be The Place (Naïve Melody),” David Byrne expresses his undying feelings for someone who has “a face with a view,” who makes him feel like his feet are grounded but his head is “in the sky,” who is asked to engage in some quirky intimacy: “Oh, sing into my mouth.”

The song opens with a declaration: “Home is where I want to be”; later comes the spilling of an elated heart: “You’re standing here beside me / I love the passing of time / Never for money, always for love.” And then the ultimate request for commitment: “Love me till my heart stops / Love me till I’m dead.”

As the song closes, he realizes he has found his destination after all: “Home is where I want to be / But I guess I’m already there … I guess that this must be the place.”

Which is the challenge for all of us who are homebound and feeling isolated, lonely, distant, separated indefinitely from many of the people we love: Take stock in those friendships and relationships, nurture them as best as you can and trust they will be there when this isolation lifts itself from upon us.

In the meantime, make it as splendid or blissful as possible.

—Timothy Finn has been a writer/journalist for more than 34 years — 29 of them at The Kansas City Star, where he was a news editor, copy editor and page designer for seven years before becoming The Star's pop music writer/reporter in 1996. Other places of employment include The Detroit News, USA Today, The Topeka Capital-Journal and the National Catholic Reporter. Since June 2018, Tim has covered music for IN Kansas City magazine. He hosts Thursdays with Timothy Finn at 4 p.m. on 90.9 The Bridge.

