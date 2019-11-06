AEG Presales: Tedeschi Trucks Band + Sturgill Simpson

AEG is bringing a few big shows to Kansas City in 2020!

Led by the husband-and-wife team of Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, Tedeschi Trucks Band is acclaimed for Trucks’ signature slide guitar style, Tedeschi’s powerful vocals, and a collection of talented backing musicians. They're touring on their fourth and latest studio album, "Signs," at the Kansas City Music Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 21!

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but Bridge listeners can access tickets starting this Thursday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to midnight, using the password GLOBE after clicking on this link!

Following the release of his new genre-bending album, "Sound & Fury," Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson recently announced the North American dates for his 2020 Sturgill Simpson: A Good Look'n Tour, with very special guest Tyler Childers! They will be at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena on Wednesday, April 1!

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but Bridge listeners can access tickets starting this Thursday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., using the password INBLOOM after clicking on this link or the poster below!