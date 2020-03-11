AEG Presales: Samantha Fish + Wilco and Sleater-Kinney

AEG Presents is bringing some of the best music to Kansas City this summer!

Kansas City native Samantha Fish returns to play a hometown show after the 2019 release of her sixth studio album, "Kill Or Be Kind." Fish says that her mission on the new album was "to really set these songs up so that they have a life of their own." "Kill Or Be Kind" is her debut album on Rounder Records. She'll be making her debut at The Truman on Saturday, June 27!

Tickets go on sale Friday, but Bridge listeners can access tickets before they go on sale to the public! Tomorrow — Thursday, March 12 — from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., just enter the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link or the poster below!

Two of the most influential indie-rock artists of the day are touring together! Wilco and Sleater-Kinney have announced the It's Time summer 2020 co-headlining tour, with support from NNAMDÏ. Catch these bands at the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland on Thursday, Aug. 13!

