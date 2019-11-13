AEG Presales: Bob Weir & Wolf Bros + CAAMP

AEG is bringing a few big shows to Kansas City in 2020!

Bob Weir is bringing the Wolf Bros — bassist Don Was and Ratdog drummer Jay Lane — on a North American tour that comes to the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland on Saturday, March 14! The former Grateful Dead guitarist and the Wolf Bros will explore stripped-down versions of Dead songs and more.

Tickets go on sale Friday, but Bridge listeners can access presale tickets on Thursday, Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., using the password BRIDGE after clicking this link or the poster below!

CAAMP's long-awaited LP "By And By" pushes boundaries sonically and stylistically but feels like a homecoming for the Athens, Ohio group. The band was founded by boyhood friends Evan Westfall and Taylor Meier, who met at a summer camp in middle school. They will perform at The Truman on Sunday, March 15, with support from Bendigo Fletcher!

