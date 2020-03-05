Adee Rocket Dancy Takes Off With New Solo Project and Single

As children, our parents and teachers often tell us to dream big and shoot for the stars. Few took that as literally as Adee Dancy. Growing up in Huntsville, Alabama, Dancy had a singular vision — to be an astronaut. From the ages of 10 to 16, she attended NASA’s Space Camp, took part in the school’s robotics program and enrolled in engineering and high-level math classes — her dream of piloting rocket ships fixed firmly in mind. That was until she saw famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma at the Kauffman Center For the Performing Arts. From that point on, it was music all the way.

Even so, it wasn’t a full 180° by any means. Dancy had a love for bowed instruments since her first strings class in fourth grade. In high school, she participated in theater, though it would be some time before she’d reintegrate that into her life. But after seven years in strings, things just clicked when she saw Ma.

“I had this out-of-body experience watching this happen in the Kauffman Center,” she said. “It was one of my first times ever being in that room. And completely being immersed in the music, I had this moment where I came back to reality and realized I was sobbing. Tears were covering my face and I just knew.”

Now after years of performing in collaborative projects, and studying classical techniques at UMKC’s Conservatory, she takes off on her own odyssey as Adee Rocket Dancy with a forthcoming single, “Ain’t Blowin Over,” and an accompanying music video dropping this Friday, March 6.

If it’s not already clear, the moniker pays homage to her first love. But in metaphorical terms, it signifies something much greater — a turn for an artist who’s spent the better part of her career trying, quite literally, to blend into a group.

“I thought I wanted to be in a symphony,” she said during our interview. Dancy began taking private lessons with UMKC’s cello professor while still in high school. She joined the Youth Symphony of Kansas City, and played in the all-district and all-state orchestras. The turning point came when she realized she wasn’t good enough to be a classical symphony cellist, though the realization was by no means self-deprecating.

“I felt stifled by that world creatively,” she said. “I think I expected a music degree to be something different than it was. But then I got back into theater, started playing pit orchestra music and music directing. Those things opened my mind back up to the potentiality of creation in my life.”

In college she joined a theater company run by her friend Zach Faust. There, she found an outlet for her seemingly disparate loves of acting, vocal performance and music direction, culminating in her directorial debut of “Lizzie,” a rock opera detailing the life of Lizzie Borden. But it wasn’t until after graduating in 2018 that she saw the real possibilities of her art.

Since then, she’s played in a number of projects including Miki P and the Swallowtails, an indie rock band featuring Dancy in a prominent instrumental and vocal role; Fathers, an orchestral band with a sprawling number of instrumentalists; OBE, a quartet with Tim J. Harte, Robert Castillo and Trevor Turla; and the Mazzy Mann-fronted big band HANNAH, featuring Harte, Zach Garland-Foster, Lina Zemaite, Stephanie Sowers and others. Dancy cited these local connections as being instrumental (pun intended) in helping her evolve into the artist she is today.

Still, it wasn’t until a particularly traumatic breakup in 2018 that Dancy began to find the true power of her own creative voice.

“Ain't Blowin’ Over” marks the first time Dancy has made music by herself, simultaneously as a cellist and a vocalist. The song is a meditation on grief and the painfully slow pace at which grief resolves itself in our lives. Writing and composing it, she said, has been a healing process — not to mention working in close concert with such a talented community of musicians and visionaries.

When I asked Dancy what it was like collaborating with these artists on a piece that was entirely her vision, she paused for a moment — the emotion clearly bubbling up.

“It’s intense,” she said. “I’m just overwhelmed with gratitude that people believe in what I’m doing. And that they can hear this song I literally wrote in a blanket fort in my living room and decide to help bring it to fruition with me.”

Those people include Mikala Petillo (Miki P) on drums, Rachel Lovelace on bassoon, A.J. Bonci on guitar, Turla on trombone, Parker Tozier on bass and mixing/mastering by J. Ashley Miller (Jametatone) on mixing and mastering. The accompanying music video was directed by Sarah McGuire, with Nicholaus James as director of photography and Matthew Koehler on lighting.

The single and video will drop on Friday, March 6 on Dancy’s Bandcamp and all streaming platforms — with the full album to be released later this year. You can also catch her performing alongside some aforementioned artists at “WILT,” a multi-medium dance piece at Vulpes Bastille Gallery at 8 p.m. on Friday night. More info is available here.

—Zoey Shopmaker is a DJ, producer, novelist, music and culture journalist, and co-founder of the UN/TUCK Queer/Trans Music Collective based in Kansas City. Find her on Instagram @sister_zo for silly memes, unwarranted astrological advice and information on upcoming events.