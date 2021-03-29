Asian-American Representation in Music + Stop Asian Hate Vigil

Over the weekend, Bryan Truta chatted with The Bridge's content manager Michelle Bacon about Asian-American/Pacific Islander representation in music. Michelle also gives us a preview of Sunday's Stop Asian Hate Vigil from Cafe Cà Phê .

Listen below to hear the full conversation, along with snippets from a recent Flatland conversation with Cafe Cà Phê's owner, Jackie Nguyen.

For more coverage on Sunday's vigil, visit Flatlandkc.org, and stay tuned to The Bridge as we continue amplifying the voices of the community through music.

Mitski - “Your Best American Girl”

Japanese Breakfast - “Boyish”

Fanny - “Ain't That Peculiar”