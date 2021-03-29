Now playing: Model Village Idles
909 News

Asian-American Representation in Music + Stop Asian Hate Vigil

by Michelle Bacon - March 29, 2021

Over the weekend, Bryan Truta chatted with The Bridge's content manager Michelle Bacon about Asian-American/Pacific Islander representation in music. Michelle also gives us a preview of Sunday's Stop Asian Hate Vigil from Cafe Cà Phê

Listen below to hear the full conversation, along with snippets from a recent Flatland conversation with Cafe Cà Phê's owner, Jackie Nguyen.

For more coverage on Sunday's vigil, visit Flatlandkc.org, and stay tuned to The Bridge as we continue amplifying the voices of the community through music.

 

Mitski - “Your Best American Girl”

 

Japanese Breakfast - “Boyish”

 

Fanny - “Ain't That Peculiar”

 

Related article

News March 22 New Music Adds: Japanese Breakfast, Silk Sonic, Hiatus Kaiyote

Up Next

Presale: Riders in the Sky at Knuckleheads

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close
Funding Drive Banner
Donate Now No Thanks