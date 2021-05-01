90.9 The Bridge celebrates Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month by honoring the musical contributions of AAPI artists. Throughout May, we'll have special programming on air and on the web, diving into the stories, backgrounds and experiences of the artists behind the music.

You can also celebrate the month with the choices you make! All month long, The Bridge is partnering with AAPI-owned businesses to elevate independent eateries and agencies across Kansas City.