909 News

The Bridge Celebrates Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

by The Bridge - May 01, 2021

90.9 The Bridge celebrates Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month by honoring the musical contributions of AAPI artists. Throughout May, we'll have special programming on air and on the web, diving into the stories, backgrounds and experiences of the artists behind the music.

Listen on air, stream online, via our App or your smart speaker by saying “Play The Bridge from TuneIn / IHeartRadio.”

You can also celebrate the month with the choices you make! All month long, The Bridge is partnering with AAPI-owned businesses to elevate independent eateries and agencies across Kansas City. 

  • Art & Frame Warehouse - full-service art and frame company
  • Business Data Services - leveraging technologies to enhance your business
  • Cafe Cà Phê - authentic Vietnamese coffee truck in the heart of Kansas City
  • NVisionKC - full-service digital transformation partner
  • Yōki - unique specialty retailer of cheerful goods, particularly Japanese-inspired items
