816 Weekend: Music From the 816 Area This Saturday and Sunday

Above image: 816 Weekend - Aug. 15 & 16 | photos: KC artists Crystal Rose, Duncan Burnett and Yes You Are

816 Day is our city's annual celebration of all things KC, and it's coming back around this Sunday!

Since it's a bit harder this year to support your favorite artists, businesses and organizations in person, we're turning the entire weekend over to #kcmusic! On Saturday, Aug. 15 and Sunday, Aug. 16, 816 Weekend will be stacked with music, past sessions and interviews by artists who live in or hail from Kansas City and the surrounding areas. Look forward to a variety of acts that span from the mainstream (Janelle Monáe, Melissa Etheridge) to indie scene classics (Frogpond, Season To Risk) and of course, today's up-and-comers (The Creepy Jingles, Crystal Rose).

Discover Local 909 artists on 90.9 The Bridge!