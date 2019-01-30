5 Questions with Skylar Rochelle

If you tune in to The Bridge on Saturday nights, you may have noticed a fresh new voice on the air. Skylar Rochelle is the new host of The Z Show! A Kansas native and senior at Shawnee Mission East High School, Skylar stays busy with various events, teams and organizations around Kansas City. Get acquainted with her in these five questions.

Give us some background on who you are and what you do.

I'm currently a senior enrolled in the International Baccalaureate program at Shawnee Mission East High School. There, I'm a part of the softball and trivia teams, as well as co-president of the Feminist Club. In my free time right now — in-between homework assignments — I'm teaching myself guitar, drums, piano and hopefully the bass soon. I also really enjoy going to concerts, vinyl, film photography and reading. I help Manor Records organize different events and work for an art studio — From the Summer’s Garden — where I do mosaic, paper, and concrete sculpture projects!

How did you get introduced to The Bridge?

I can thank my car's AUX input breaking a few years ago. After that, I started listening to the station religiously. One day my dad came home and asked if I was interested in contacting someone at KCPT who was a regular at his work (Tower Tavern) to see if they had any internships available. He gave me their email and the rest was pretty much due to timing. Bryan [Truta] was looking for someone to take over The Z Show, and I said I was interested!

What excites you about curating the Z Show playlist?

Honestly, everything! I like the fact that The Bridge is into shedding light on the local music scene, as well as making their station feel so personable to its listeners. I love that I have the freedom to play tons of hip and happenin’ bops! I've been making playlists ever since I can remember, burning CDs and dubbing cassettes, and it's so rad to be able to share my music and that part of myself with someone. It's really cool, because I'm finding myself becoming more invested in finding new music, reading articles about bands, and staying up to date on what's happening in KC. I'll have to admit though, it is kinda weird hearing my voice on air — I don't think it's something I'll ever get used to!

Name a few of your favorite bands and albums out there.

Oh jeez, this is tough! “Sounds of Silence” by Simon and Garfunkel has always been near and dear to my heart since I was a kiddo. I don't know if it's necessarily my favorite album, but it's one of my go-tos. A couple of my all-time favorite artists include Courtney Barnett, Soccer Mommy and The Shins. As for a few of my favorite local jams, I dig Rachel Mallin & The Wild Type, Shy Boys, Chloe Jacobson, Momma's Boy, and LK Ultra.

What are three of your favorite places to visit in Kansas City?

Pretty much any record store (I could spend hours), but I usually frequent Mills Record Company. I also really love going to Prospero's on 39th and looking at all the books or little doodles people have written on the walls. I'm a big time coffee fan — so are most of my friends — and to fuel our addiction, we spend a lot of time at Monarch Coffee! It's also a great study spot.

Hear Skylar on The Z Show, Saturday nights from 7 to 9 p.m.