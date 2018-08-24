Above image: 2018 The Bridge

We’re excited to welcome Bryan Truta to our team as The Bridge’s Senior Director of Radio Operations. He’ll also be accompanying you every week from 6 to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday on your morning drive.

Tell us about your background and experience in radio.

I got my “start” in radio at age 5 when my parents bought me a Fisher-Price tape recorder. For years, I taped myself performing great comic monologues, “interviewing” imaginary friends and talking up my parents’ record collection like I was a real DJ. My actual start in radio came at age 16, and I’ve been lucky enough to work in radio ever since — and always here in my hometown. I’ve talked sports, played the hits, JACKed around, and woken up KC for nearly 15 years.

Name a few of your favorite bands out there right now.

My all-time fave is Ben Folds, hands down. As a piano player myself, I have always appreciated someone who could tickle the ivories.

Early Death Cab ranks high in the personal pantheon, but I can’t get “Gold Rush” out of my head.

Some of my latest earworms are Parker Millsap, Rayland Baxter and Israel Nash.

Others in high rotation: Swearin’, Christine and the Queens, Father John Misty and LCD Soundsystem.

What excites you about working at The Bridge?

First, the amazing community of music lovers, concert-goers, volunteers and members means there is a passion for this radio station unlike any place I’ve ever been. I hope that I can earn your trust as someone who cares about this station, this city and the scene enough to curate and grow this amazing thing we have going.

Another thing is getting to work with the great Jon Hart, Byron Johnson and Sarah Bradshaw, who all laid a rock-solid foundation for The Bridge. The fact that Jon had this idea for the format and the gumption to see it through all of these years is a testament to his work ethic and love of music and radio.

Finally, the synergy of three amazing public media brands under one umbrella was a huge selling point for me. There may be many of you who are still surprised to learn that we are part of Kansas City PBS, along with Flatland KC, KCPT’s digital magazine. Our building alone houses a talented community of writers, producers, editors, visual artists, storytellers and content generators. My goal is to use everyone to the best of their ability to produce quality content for you – our listeners and members – as well as push the bounds of our medium to tell the stories of Kansas City through sound and music. It’s a blank canvas, and I’m ready to start mixing colors!

What are three of your favorite places to visit in Kansas City?

My home in Shawnee is my favorite. Some might say I’m a homebody, but when I get to kick back with my 8-year old daughter, Adi, the wife and our puppy, Sadie, I’m in heaven.

The Midland Theatre. Every time I walk through those doors, I try to imagine what it must have been like for a Kansas Citian in the 1930s – perhaps seeing a moving picture for the first time, hearing the grand pipe organ installed at the time. That must have been an awe-inspiring experience.

The Plaza. I still remember what it was like as a kid to make that turn on Ward Parkway and see the glow of the lights on the buildings, especially at Christmas time. What was magical then still holds a special place in my heart now.

And now, the question everyone really wants to ask: What’s your go-to KC barbeque joint?

Every good Kansas Citian knows you cannot publicly pick a favorite! Ha ha. Let’s just say I make the rounds of many of KC’s finest BBQ establishments.

