Above image: Graham Macindoe

Nothing sounds quite like 90.9 The Bridge. It’s a distinct reflection of the amazing community in which we live – defined by a passion for music discovery. Music truly is at the heart and soul of what we do every day at 90.9 The Bridge.

We thrive here in Kansas City only because your support powers the music. We’re kicking off our Fall Funding Drive, and we’re asking you to show us your support for the music you rely on every day.

Support music discovery, and power The Bridge with your donation today.

Donate Now! Your contribution today automatically enters you into our drawing for a pair of front row tickets to see The National with Alvvays at Starlight Theatre on Sunday, Oct. 7.

Look out for details about our other daily drawings on our Facebook and on Twitter @909TheBridge and in our 909 News section.