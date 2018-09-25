Now playing: Humility (feat. George Benson) Gorillaz
909 News

Today: Win Tickets to See Tedeschi Trucks Band

by The Bridge - September 25, 2018

Above image: Tedeschi Trucks Band by Mark Seliger

Today Only—September 25

90.9 The Bridge is a rare and special place that exists only to serve you with alternative music that satisfies, enriches and inspires its listeners. We thrive because of your support. Become a member of The Bridge today and be entered to win a pair of front-row tickets to the sold-out Tedeschi Trucks Band show at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland on Tuesday, Oct. 30. 

Donate Now

Up Next

Win a $100 Gift Card to Made in KC

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close
Funding Drive Banner
No Thanks