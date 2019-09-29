Zero Reasons Why March + Rally

Sunday September 29, 2019 @ 1:00PM

at Mill Creek Park

September is Suicide Prevention Month. #ZeroReasonsWhy is a community mobilization and story campaign to prevent teen suicide and drive productive conversations to affirm there are zero reasons why suicide is an option. The teens of #ZeroReasonsWhy invite all to come hear from teen speakers, make personalized signs and join the movement at the March + Rally from 1 to 3 p.m. Event participants will gather near the JC Nichols Memorial Fountain at the corner of West 47th St. (Cleaver II Blvd.) and JC Nichols Pkwy on the Country Club Plaza.