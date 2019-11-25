Yes You Are with Olivia Fox

Monday November 25, 2019 @ 6:00PM

at Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

Kauffman Center For the Performing Arts is hosting its free Hometown Concert & Holiday Reception for Members with two Kansas City acts on the rise, Yes You Are and Olivia Fox. The event is free for new and existing enrollment in Kauffman Center's Spotlight membership, which entitles benefits such as free members-only concerts, artist meet and greets, presale ticketing access and much more.

Among other placements, Yes You Are has been featured on Pepsi's Super Bowl LI commercial, the hit movie "Bad Moms," and MTV's "Scream." The group is releasing its debut album, "Here's To the Great Unknowns," just weeks ahead of the performance. Olivia Fox will open, and the trio will perform songs from its latest album, "Carbon."

More info about the show can be found at this link, and tickets for the show can be reserved by becoming a Spotlight member at this link.

6 p.m. – Doors open

7 p.m. – Yes You Are performance in Helzberg Hall with opener Olivia Fox

8:30 to 9:30 p.m. – Complimentary drinks and desserts in Brandmeyer Great Hall