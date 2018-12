Friday December 7, 2018 @ 6:00PM - Saturday December 8, 2018 @ 7:30PM

at John Wornall House Museum

What was Christmas like during the Victorian era? Join the Wornall House on Friday, Dec. 7 and Saturday, Dec. 8 for a fun, festive and family-friendly evening tour of the house with holiday delights such as music, food, games and storytelling. Tours leave every 15 minutes from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and last approximately one hour.