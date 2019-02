Saturday February 16, 2019 @ 8:00PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

With five studio albums, including 2018's "Hebert Island," William Clark Green is a rising country singer-songwriter. Green got his start in the Texas music scene at the age of 13, drawing inspiration from the likes of Willis Alan Ramsey, Robert Earl Keen, Jerry Jeff Walker and Pat Green. Ross Cooper will open this show.