Wednesday September 11, 2019 @ 8:00PM

at The Truman

With the Aug. 30 release of their sophomore album, "Forever Turned Around," Whitney has found a resonant and stunning sound. The band has been likened to Bon Ever, "with elements of folk and country, only given a Chicago soul makeover" by The Guardian. Hand Habits, who released "placeholder" in early 2019 on Saddle Creek Records, will support the show.