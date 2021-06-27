Sunday June 27, 2021 @ 10:00AM - Sunday June 27, 2021 @ 4:00PM

at 12th Street Bridge Historic District

Join West Bottoms businesses, alongside Strawberry Swing makers, food trucks and musicians for the West Bottoms Heritage Days Festival on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., outdoors under the newly renovated I-670 Viaduct (14th and Hickory Streets). This is a free event!

The Grand Marquis will start the festival off with their blues/roots/soul powerhouse, weaving old stories in with new tales for the 21st century. Kadesh Flow and Jessica Paige will then take the stage. Spray KC will support four local and regional mural artists as they paint works of art on large, concrete culverts that represent the history of this historic area. The featured muralists are Vania Soto, Scribe, Aaron Sutton aka Visual Goodies, and Ben aka Evolution 816.