We Banjo 3: Live From Ireland

Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day! Join We Banjo 3: Live from Ireland for a one-time only live performance at 4 p.m. (CST) on March 13. For the first time since the pandemic shut down concerts a year ago, all four band members of We Banjo 3 will be together and live on stage, performing at the beautiful Pearse Lyons Distillery in Dublin.

Each ticket purchase includes on-demand streaming access for seven days after the event.

This live, virtual event is presented by Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College.

