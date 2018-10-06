Saturday October 6, 2018 @ 7:00PM

at Brush Creek - Country Club Plaza

Every October, Brush Creek serves as the stage for WaterFire KC, a visual arts installation enhanced by music and dance to create a shared experience. Live performances will happen from 7 to 10 p.m., with bonfires from 7 to 11 p.m. This free event is located on Brush Creek between Broadway Blvd and Baltimore Avenue. Performances will be on the water, the Sister Cities International Bridge and the Broadway Bridge.