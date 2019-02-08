Ward Parkway Mid-Winter Art Fair

Friday February 8, 2019 @ 10:00AM - Sunday February 10, 2019 @ 5:00PM

Ward Parkway is presenting its 56th annual Mid-Winter Art Fair from Friday, Feb. 8 through Sunday, Feb. 10. Shoppers will have plenty of artistic options, from oil, watercolor and pastel to photography and wood sculpture. The artists will also be on hand to talk about their works. The art fair runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 5:30 p.m.