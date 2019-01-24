Polly Apfelbaum: Waiting For the UFOs

Thursday January 24, 2019 @ 9:00AM - Sunday April 28, 2019 @ 6:00PM

at Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art

Kemper Museum's newest exhibition, "Waiting For the UFOs (a space set between a landscape and a bunch of flowers)," features new work by internationally renowned artist Polly Apfelbaum. Exhibited for the first time in the United States, Apfelbaum's expansive installations bring together ceramics, textiles and works on paper to showcase a polychromatic world with bold color, encompassing the walls, floor and spaces in between. The exhibition is on view from Jan. 24 through April 28.