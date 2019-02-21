Now playing: Shelter Broken Bells
Concerts & Events

Victorians Uncovered – Love Bugs: Venereal Disease and the Civil War

Thursday February 21, 2019 @ 6:00PM

at Alexander Majors Historical House

Venereal disease emerged as a serious problem during the Civil War. The Surgeon General of the U.S. Army documented 183,000 cases of venereal disease among the Union Army. Treatment was ineffective and included the use of mercury. Learn more about the untold story of sex and the Civil War with Dr. Michael Monaco, historical re-enactor and Kansas City Chiefs physician.

The event begins at 6 p.m. with a social hour, featuring a Union Horse whiskey tasting and a signature cocktail, and the program begins at 6:30 p.m. at Alexander Majors Barn.

GET TICKETS

Get Directions to Alexander Majors Historical House

Up Next

The Bridge Presents The Record Company

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close