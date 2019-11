Sunday December 8, 2019 @ 6:30PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

Blues and boogie-woogie singer Victor Wainwright is touring on his 2018 album, "Victor Wainwright and the Train," which was nominated for a 2018 Grammy Award for Best Comtemporary Blues Album. Wainwright is a composer, producer, vocalist, award-winning entertainer and pianist who delivers a raucous, high-octane performance.