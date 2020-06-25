Concerts & Events
Victor & Penny Live From Home
at Folly Theater
The Folly Theater presents Victor & Penny From Home streaming from Facebook Live to your home!
This is a free concert for the Folly Theater's Facebook fans and patrons, beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 25 from The Folly Theater's Facebook page.
With tight vocal harmonies, a fiery ukulele and a red-hot jazz guitar, Kansas City's own Victor & Penny brings an modern Kansas City voice to Prohibition-era swing jazz and original folk-influenced songs with sterling musicianship.