Victor & Penny Live From Home

Thursday June 25, 2020 @ 7:00PM

at Folly Theater

The Folly Theater presents Victor & Penny From Home streaming from Facebook Live to your home!



This is a free concert for the Folly Theater's Facebook fans and patrons, beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 25 from The Folly Theater's Facebook page.

With tight vocal harmonies, a fiery ukulele and a red-hot jazz guitar, Kansas City's own Victor & Penny brings an modern Kansas City voice to Prohibition-era swing jazz and original folk-influenced songs with sterling musicianship.