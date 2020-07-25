Saturday July 25, 2020 @ 7:00PM

at Lemonad(e) Park

West Bottoms restaurant Voltaire and seminal music venue recordBar have teamed up to present Lemonad(e) Park — an outdoor, socially distanced concert series. This event features KC bands Various Blonde, Y U M and Redder Moon.

Lemonad(e) Park is located behind Voltaire at 1628 Wyoming St, in the northwest corner of 17th and Wyoming Streets in the West Bottoms (see map below). Food and beverage will be for sale from Voltaire, orderable from their online menu app.

Limited single-person general admission standing room tickets are available — lawn chairs are allowed and encouraged. Tables are also available at first-come first-serve. Additionally, VIP experience tables will be available for groups of 4 to 6 people, and include full table service from Voltaire. Capacity will be limited to 100 people per night. Doors open at 7 p.m., and music runs from 8 to 11 p.m.