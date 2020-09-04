Tullamore Livestream Concert

Friday September 4, 2020 @ 8:30PM

at Your Computer!

Johnson County Community College is presenting a free livestream audio event with Tullamore, in partnership with Carlsen Center Presents and the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art. One of the Heartland's premier Celtic bands, Tullamore has been performing throughout the United States, Ireland and Scotland. The band's unmistakable sound is American folk with a traditional Celtic soul.

A link to stream the audio event will be provided prior to the performance.