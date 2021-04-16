Friday April 16, 2021 @ 6:00PM

at Lemonad(e) Park

West Bottoms restaurant Voltaire and seminal music venue recordBar have teamed up to present Lemonad(e) Park — an outdoor, socially distanced concert series — for its second season! This evening's lineup includes True Lions (who will be celebrating the release of their album, "The Fempire Strikes Back") and Claire Adams. This event is rescheduled from last week's rainout. All tickets from that April 9 show will be honored.

7 p.m. - Claire Adams

8 p.m. - True Lions