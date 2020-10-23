Troostival with Kadesh Flow, NuBlvckCity, The Freedom Affair and More

Friday October 23, 2020 @ 3:00PM

at The Combine

Troostival is a social and virtual experience where the diversity of Black music in Kansas City is celebrated. The lineup features a number of local artists, including The Freedom Affair, We the People, NuBlvckCity, Crystal Rose, The Royal Chief, Amber "Flutienastiness" Underwood, Kadesh Flow and Kemet Coleman.

The event will be broadcast live from The Combine rooftop. Limited in-person rooftop GA tickets will be available to maintain social distance. There will also be a virtual option for those who cannot attend the event in person, and virtual tickets will be friend to all residents in the following zip codes: 64109, 64110, 64127, 64128, 64130, and 64132.