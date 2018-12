Saturday December 8, 2018 @ 7:00PM

at The Truman

Tom Morello's fourth studio album was released in October. "The Atlas Underground" embraces EDM and hip hop, and features guest appearances from Killer Mike, Portugal. The Man, Marcus Mumford, K.Flay, Gary Clark Jr., Steve Aoki and many more. He'll bring The Atlas Underground experience to The Truman this December.