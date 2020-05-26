Tuesday May 26, 2020 @ 7:00PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

Todd Sheaffer and Coral Creek are coming to Knuckleheads this summer!

The lead singer, principal songwriter and guitarist for Railroad Earth, Sheaffer was also the frontman for roots-rock band From Good Homes and has had a successful solo career. He'll be sharing the stage with Colo-Caribbean newgrazz band Coral Creek, which features the original music of Chris Thompson and Bill McKay — formerly of Leftover Salmon and the Derek Trucks Band.

UPDATE: THIS SHOW HAS BEEN POSTPONED.