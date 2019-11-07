Now playing: Unknown (To You) Jacob Banks
Thundergong! Bridge Streetcar Takeover

Thursday November 7, 2019 @ 4:00PM - Thursday November 7, 2019 @ 6:00PM

at Union Station

Jason Sudeikis and friends are back with 90.9 The Bridge for the Thundergong! takeover inside the KC Streetcar!

Tune in to The Bridge on Thursday, Nov. 7 from 4 to 6 p.m. We'll be broadcasting live from Union Station, where Sudeikis and friends will take over for two hours of comedy and music, with special guests like Madisen Ward & the Mama Bear, standup magician Derek Hughes, Jim Suptic and Matt Pryor of The Get Up Kids, and many more!

Kansas Citians are invited to watch the show from Union Station's plaza. Yard games, food trucks and other entertainment will be available.

