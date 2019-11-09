Now playing: The Z Show Skylar Rochelle
Thundergong! 2019

Saturday November 9, 2019 @ 6:00PM

at Uptown Theater

Jason Sudeikis and friends are presenting the third annual Thundergong! benefit concert for Steps Of Faith Foundation, an organization that helps amputees in need. Look forward to a night of comedy, music and entertainment from Will Forte, Fred Armisen, Wynonna Judd, The Get Up Kids and many more.

And on Thursday, Nov. 7, Sudeikis and friends will be doing a Bridge takeover live from the KC Streetcar! More details here.

