Saturday November 3, 2018 @ 8:00PM

at Uptown Theater

Jason Sudeikis and friends are presenting the second annual Thundergong! benefit concert for Steps Of Faith Foundation, an organization that helps amputees in need. Along with performances from Sudeikis and friends Will Forte and Sam Richardson, there will be musical appearances from Chance the Rapper, Ultimate Fakebook, house band Summer Breeze and more.



Doors 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

And tune in to The Bridge on Thursday, Nov. 1 from 4 to 6 p.m. for a Bridge takeover from Jason Sudeikis and Billy Brimblecom, Jr.!