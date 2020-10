Thursday November 12, 2020 @ 6:00PM

at The Truman

If you've ever dreamed of performing at The Truman, now's your chance! The venue is hosting an open mic night on the first three Thursdays in November, from 6 to 10 p.m. Bring two of your best songs to perform live, or just enjoy the music and grab some drinks (two drink minimum). More information and COVID safety guidelines are available at this link.