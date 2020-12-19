Saturday December 19, 2020 @ 10:00AM - Sunday December 20, 2020 @ 6:00PM

at Union Station

The Strawberry Swing's Holiday Market is coming back to Union Station! It's a European-inspired open-air market, featuring Kansas City's best makers and artisans, food trucks, holiday drinks and more!

The markets will kick off on Small Business Saturday (Saturday, Nov. 28) and pop up each weekend through Sunday, Dec. 20. So grab your winter hats and gloves for a socially distant holiday shopping extravaganza to support local, small, creative businesses.

Tickets will be available for each day, as the number of guests will be limited each hour for social distancing precautions. There are also 50 pre-shopping tickets available each day.