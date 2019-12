Friday December 27, 2019 @ 7:30PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

The Rainmakers' unique brand of Midwestern rock 'n roll has earned them a number of internationally charting releases, a spot on the Kansas Music Hall of Fame and headlining slots on major festivals. The group is throwing its annual pre-New Year's Eve party at Knuckleheads, with support from the Una Walkenhorst Trio.