The Outtakes – Knuckleheads 10% Concert Series

Saturday May 16, 2020 @ 6:30PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

'80s and '90s dance band The Outtakes will perform Knuckleheads 10% Concert Series. These events will include an early and a late show, to allow more people to enjoy the music. These events will follow the City of Kansas City's 10/10/10 guidelines, which will include observing six-foot social distancing rules. Between shows, attendees are asked to leave within 20 minutes so staff can begin the disinfecting process and allow the next concert attendees to enter. Ticket sales will be strictly limited to keep attendance at the 10% mandate.

Tickets for the early show (6:30 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show) are available here. Tickets for the late show (9:30 p.m. doors, 10 p.m. show) are available here.