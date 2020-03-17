Tuesday March 17, 2020 @ 7:00PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

With rousing blues and roots-influenced tunes, The Nace Brothers have been getting audiences on their feet for more than 30 years. Brothers Jimmy and David Nace come from a long line of musicians, and channel that rich heritage into their songwriting and performances with bandmates T.J. Erhardt and Paul Greenlease. This is the band's annual St. Patrick's Day show, which will feature "the world's shortest St. Patrick's Day parade."