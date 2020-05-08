The M80s: Livestream Concert For KCCAN

Friday May 8, 2020 @ 7:00PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

With times as they are, Knuckleheads has come up with the next best thing to being there. Watch local '80s cover band The M80s from the comfort of your home. The duo will perform through Knuckleheads' Facebook live streaming platform. You'll have the best seat in the house!

This show will be closed to the public. All proceeds from this livestream concert will benefit KCCAN (Kansas City Children's Assistance Network), to improve the quality of life of Kansas City's children.

A ticket must be purchased to access the livestream.