The Lone Bellow

at Knuckleheads Saloon

Known for their transcendent harmonies, serious musicianship and raucous live performance, Brooklyn-based country trio The Lone Bellow has earned a rabid fanbase in its time as a band. The group's new album, "Half Moon Light," was released in early 2020. NPR Music calls it “a collection of songs that are meant to comfort and bring light into a world that can sometimes seem pretty dark.”

Check out The Bridge's 2020 interview with Zach Williams of The Lone Bellow!

