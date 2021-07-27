Concerts & Events
The Lone Bellow
at Knuckleheads Saloon
Known for their transcendent harmonies, serious musicianship and raucous live performance, Brooklyn-based country trio The Lone Bellow has earned a rabid fanbase in its time as a band. The group's new album, "Half Moon Light," was released in early 2020. NPR Music calls it “a collection of songs that are meant to comfort and bring light into a world that can sometimes seem pretty dark.”
Check out The Bridge's 2020 interview with Zach Williams of The Lone Bellow!