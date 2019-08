Wednesday September 4, 2019 @ 8:00PM

at CrossroadsKC

Following the 2018 release of "Casual Acquaintances," The Growlers head out on a headlining North American tour. The group has toured with artists including The Black Keys and Julian Casablancas, and has organized its own annual Beach Goth festival since 2012. Broncho will open the show.

This show is rescheduled from July 21.