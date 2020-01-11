Saturday January 11, 2020 @ 7:00PM

at Uptown Theater

Kansas City indie alt-pop band The Greeting Committee is performing its first headlining show at the Uptown Theater in January, propelled by the success of its debut full-length album, "This Is It." In October, the band released the "I'm Afraid I'm Not Angry" EP, produced by Hippo Campus' Jake Luppen. The EP highlights the growth of these four high school friends — lead singer Addie Sartino, guitarist Brandon Yangmi, bassist Pierce Turcotte and drummer Austin Fraser — who played coffee shops just a few years ago. Samia will open the show.