Tuesday August 13, 2019 @ 7:00PM

at recordBar

Formed in Omaha, Nebraska, in 1995, The Faint recently released its seventh studio album "Egowerk" on Saddle Creek Records. The electro-punk pioneers focus this album on the current social state of the Internet; it's a frenetic, cacophonous work with a deep sense of urgency. The band will be supported by Ritual Howls and Closeness.

The show has been moved from the Madrid Theatre. Previously purchased tickets will be honored at the recordBar show.