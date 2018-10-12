Friday October 12, 2018 @ 7:30PM - Friday October 12, 2018 @ 9:00PM

at Unity Temple on the Plaza

Kansas City PBS and 90.9 The Bridge bring you The Elders live at Unity Temple on the Plaza. The band, known for its rock ’n’ roll approach to traditional Irish music, brings it’s critically-acclaimed work to a stunning venue known throughout the Kansas City community. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets will be available at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at will call inside Unity Temple.

The performance, presented by Kansas City Power and Light, offers the band’s loyal fan base the chance to revel in the exhilarating dynamic that is an Elders concert before the band completes its final year touring.

If you can’t make it to the concert, but still want to revel in The Elders’ performance, listen live to 90.9 The Bridge on the radio, our website or our 90.9 The Bridge app. Then, see the concert on TV in early 2019.

In conjunction with the exhilarating performance, look for KCPT’s documentary “Going to Arklow: The Elders Travel Home,” early next year. The band invites KCPT on an all-access immersive journey back home for it’s 15th annual guided bus Tour of Ireland. With unfettered access to the band members, KCPT captures the personalities that connect The Elders to their die-hard fans.

The 12-day tour explores the beautiful landscape of Ireland and introduces fans to the towns and sites the helped shape The Elders’ music, including the inspiration for hits like, “Moore Street Girls” and “Golden Ghost.” Lead singer Ian Byrne welcomes fans to his hometown of Arklow and offers a glimpse into the life of being an Irish-American and the balancing act that comes with being an immigrant.