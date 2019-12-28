Saturday December 28, 2019 @ 7:00PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

The Cate Brothers are the singer-songwriter duo of twin brothers Earl and Earnest Cate. Beginning their career in Fayetteville, Arkansas in the 1960s, the Cate Brothers found success on the rock charts in the mid- to late '70s, and collaborated with musicians like Levon Helm, Steve Cropper and Maria Muldaur. The brothers are celebrating their birthday and their anniversary as a band at this Knuckleheads show.