The Bridge Presents Gregory Alan Isakov

Saturday October 20, 2018 @ 7:00PM

at The Truman

South African-born, Philadelphia-raised songwriter Gregory Alan Isakov creates deep lyrical masterpieces influenced by the likes of Leonard Cohen and Bruce Springsteen. He prepares to release his anticipated fourth full-length album, "Evening Machines," in early October. The album's first single, "Chemicals," has garnered critical acclaim and has reached nearly 4 million streams. Isakov's worldwide tour will bring him to Kansas City with support from Austrailian folk duo Oh Pep!. Doors open at 7 and the show begins at 8 p.m.