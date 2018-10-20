Now playing: Z Show Seg 5 10/14 2018-10-12 09:02:10
Concerts & Events

The Bridge Presents Gregory Alan Isakov

Saturday October 20, 2018 @ 7:00PM

at The Truman

South African-born, Philadelphia-raised songwriter Gregory Alan Isakov creates deep lyrical masterpieces influenced by the likes of Leonard Cohen and Bruce Springsteen. He prepares to release his anticipated fourth full-length album, "Evening Machines," in early October. The album's first single, "Chemicals," has garnered critical acclaim and has reached nearly 4 million streams. Isakov's worldwide tour will bring him to Kansas City with support from Austrailian folk duo Oh Pep!. Doors open at 7 and the show begins at 8 p.m.

