Wednesday October 9, 2019 @ 7:00PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

The Black Lillies have become one of Americana music’s biggest success stories: an internationally-renowned band of roots-rockers, armed with songs that blur the boundaries between genres. The Knoxville band combines strains of swampy Memphis soul and blues with Nashville's classic country and East Tennessee's traditional Appalachian style. Rolling Stone has described the band as "country music with a soul-rock infusion, supported by bandleader Cruz Contreras' smart songwriting and tight musicianship." They continue to tour on their 2018 album, "Stranger To Me."