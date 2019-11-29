Now playing: The Z Show #53 Skylar Rochelle
Concerts & Events

Two Nights with The Bel Airs

Friday November 29, 2019 @ 7:00PM - Saturday November 30, 2019 @ 11:59PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

Based in Columbia, Missouri, The Bel Airs carry on the tradition of American rhythm and blues. The trio is fronted by brothers Dick and Dave Pruitt, who have been performing together for more than 30 years, and were once dubbed as the Everly Brothers of Blues. They're performing two nights at Knuckleheads — Friday, Nov. 29 and Saturday, Nov. 30 — with The Nace Brothers.

