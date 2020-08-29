The Avett Brothers Livestream Concert

Now playing: World Cafe Segment 2
The Avett Brothers will perform live on the backstretch of the Charlotte Motor Speedway track in North Carolina, to a sold-out number of socially-distanced cars and via a pay-per-view livestream event. The performance will celebrate the release of the band's eagerly awaited new album, "The Third Gleam," out Friday, Aug. 28. 

Enter to win tickets to watch The Avett Brothers' Livestream Pay-Per-View Concert from the comfort of home! One winner will receive a code that will be used to receive 100% off the price of a ticket. 

This contest will expire on Thursday, Aug. 27 at 3 p.m. Winners will be contacted via email with a non-transferrable promo code.

KC Irish Fest Where You Are – Livestream and In Person

