Concerts & Events
The Avett Brothers Livestream Concert
at Your Computer!
The Avett Brothers will perform live on the backstretch of the Charlotte Motor Speedway track in North Carolina, to a sold-out number of socially-distanced cars and via a pay-per-view livestream event. The performance will celebrate the release of the band's eagerly awaited new album, "The Third Gleam," out Friday, Aug. 28.
Ticket Contest: The Avett Brothers Livestream Concert
Enter to win tickets to watch The Avett Brothers' Livestream Pay-Per-View Concert from the comfort of home! One winner will receive a code that will be used to receive 100% off the price of a ticket.
This contest will expire on Thursday, Aug. 27 at 3 p.m. Winners will be contacted via email with a non-transferrable promo code.